NFL star/Freak emeritus James Harrison went viral this spring when he posted a stunning video of himself performing hip thrusts with a 675-pound barbell across his lap. The 6’3”, 315-pound Lancaster had quite an answer to that, posting a video of himself doing 800 pounds in the same exercise.

👀 #Repost @lanny6767 (@get_repost) ・・・ How'd I do @jhharrison92 ? @espn #800lbs A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

A two-year starter, Lancaster is one of the strongest men in college football. He’s done 34 reps on the bench of 225; deadlifts 740 pounds and also has an impressive broad jump (9’4”) for a man his size to go with a 27-inch vertical.