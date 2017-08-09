Minnesota kicker Justin Junemann was surprised with a full-ride scholarship by head coach PJ Fleck and a fan named Kyle, who is a patient at the University of Minnesota's children's hospital.

Kyle met with the team and shot a t-shirt cannon at Juenemann and gave him a t-shirt that said, "Justin Congrats On Earning A Scholarship."

"I've never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy; who is not a star player, who hasn't played. Where his face is recognizable," Fleck said in the video. "He could easily just not do it and nobody would ever say anything and all he does is continue to keep his oar in the water; live that holistic life academically, athletically, socially and spiritually."

Juenemann has not played a game for Minnesota yet but made 42 of 45 extra point kicks and six of nine field goals as a high school senior at Phillipsburg High School.