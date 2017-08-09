College Football

Watch: PJ Fleck Surprises Kicker Justin Juenemann With Full Scholarship

1:56 | College Football
College Football Rankings: SI Reveals Preseason Top 25
Chris Chavez
30 minutes ago

Minnesota kicker Justin Junemann was surprised with a full-ride scholarship by head coach PJ Fleck and a fan named Kyle, who is a patient at the University of Minnesota's children's hospital. 

Kyle met with the team and shot a t-shirt cannon at Juenemann and gave him a t-shirt that said, "Justin Congrats On Earning A Scholarship."

"I've never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy; who is not a star player, who hasn't played. Where his face is recognizable," Fleck said in the video. "He could easily just not do it and nobody would ever say anything and all he does is continue to keep his oar in the water; live that holistic life academically, athletically, socially and spiritually."

Watch the video below:

Juenemann has not played a game for Minnesota yet but made 42 of 45 extra point kicks and six of nine field goals as a high school senior at Phillipsburg High School. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters