Clemson and head football coach Dabo Swinney agreed to a new contract extension, keeping him at the school through the 2024 season, the school announced Friday.

The deal is for eight years and an estimated $54 million. It includes a $6 million buyout clause if Swinney leaves the school in the next two seasons.

Swinney, 47, led Clemson to their first national championship since 1981 last season.

“My family and I have been extremely blessed to be part of such an incredible university and community for the past 14 years. This contract makes a strong statement," Swinney said in a statement. "It is a mutual commitment reflective of the program we have built and continue to build at Clemson.

The Clemson family does so much to support our program and I couldn’t be more proud to be your head coach.”

Swinney has complied a 89–28 record in nine seasons at Clemson, including a 14-1 record last season that culminated in a 35–31 title victory over Alabama.

The Tigers open defense of their title on Sept. 2 against Kent State.