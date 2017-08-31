College Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV Channel, Game Time

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Ohio State Buckeyes will open the season against the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night at The Rock in Bloomington, Ind.

Ohio State opened the season at No. 2 in the Associated Press poll behind Alabama. The Buckeyes will rely on senior quarterback J.T. Barrett to lead the team after he finished fifth in last year's Heisman Trophy voting. Head coach Urban Meyer finished last season 11–2 and reached the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Indiana finished last season 6–7 and 4–5 against Big Ten conference opponents.

Here's how to watch the game:

How to watch

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Online live stream: The came can be watched online here.

Next three games:

Ohio State: vs. Oklahoma 9/9; vs. Army 9/16; vs. UNLV 9/23

Indiana: at Virginia 9/9; vs. FIU 9/16; vs. GASO 9/23

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters