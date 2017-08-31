The Ohio State Buckeyes will open the season against the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night at The Rock in Bloomington, Ind.

Ohio State opened the season at No. 2 in the Associated Press poll behind Alabama. The Buckeyes will rely on senior quarterback J.T. Barrett to lead the team after he finished fifth in last year's Heisman Trophy voting. Head coach Urban Meyer finished last season 11–2 and reached the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Indiana finished last season 6–7 and 4–5 against Big Ten conference opponents.

Here's how to watch the game:

How to watch

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Online live stream: The came can be watched online here.

Next three games:

Ohio State: vs. Oklahoma 9/9; vs. Army 9/16; vs. UNLV 9/23

Indiana: at Virginia 9/9; vs. FIU 9/16; vs. GASO 9/23