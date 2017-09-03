Alabama linebacker Christian Miller suffered a biceps tear in Saturday night's 24–7 win over Florida State and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Miller is a redshirt junior and finished the first game of the season with three tackles and one tackle for a loss. Miller was not the only linebacker to get hurt in the game. Terrell Lewis suffered an elbow injury and was seen with his arm in a sling. Rashaan Evans was dealing with a groin injury and Anfernee Jennings had ankle issues. Even without the four linebackers, Alabama still kept Florida State from scoring.

Miller underwent sports hernia surgery in April. He recorded 16 tackles and two sacks as a reserve last season.

Alabama will play Fresno State next week.