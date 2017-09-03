College Football

Report: Alabama LB Christian Miller suffers biceps tear, could miss season

2:25 | College Football
Nick Saban's Attention to Detail Is Unmatched
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Alabama linebacker Christian Miller suffered a biceps tear in Saturday night's 24–7 win over Florida State and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Miller is a redshirt junior and finished the first game of the season with three tackles and one tackle for a loss. Miller was not the only linebacker to get hurt in the game. Terrell Lewis suffered an elbow injury and was seen with his arm in a sling. Rashaan Evans was dealing with a groin injury and Anfernee Jennings had ankle issues. Even without the four linebackers, Alabama still kept Florida State from scoring.

Week 1's Top 10: Alabama Starts Off Playing Like Champs, not Runners-Up

Miller underwent sports hernia surgery in April. He recorded 16 tackles and two sacks as a reserve last season. 

Alabama will play Fresno State next week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters