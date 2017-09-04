College Football

Texas A&M Regents Member Wants Kevin Sumlin Fired

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

A Texas A&M regent called for the firing of head football coach Kevin Sumlin, saying Sumlin was "outcoached" during the UCLA game and added that the rest of the staff "were dominated on national TV."

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee wrote a lengthy post on Facebook ripping Sumlin's coaching ability and how he has handled controversies over the past few years.

The post was made hours after the Aggies blew a 34-point third quarter lead to the Bruins before losing 45–44.

"Our players were better tonight," Buzbee wrote. "Our players were more talented tonight. But our coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I'm only one vote on the Board of Regents, but when the time comes, my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view, he should go now."

Sumlin was called out during SEC spring meetings by athletic director Scott Woodward, saying that Sumlin was basically on the hot seat and that the Aggies needed to improve on the 8–5 record they have posted in each of the past three years.

Sumlin, 53, is owed $15 million on a contract that runs through the 2019 season.

According to his contract, the school will currently owe him $11.25 million if he is fired before then, and whatever balance is owed to Sumlin at the time he is fired must be paid within 60 days of his termination.

He has a 44–22 record in six seasons at the school.

