College Football

South Carolina's Deebo Samuel Breaks Leg, Season Over

0:51 | College Football
Florida Defeats Tennessee on Hail Mary
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his leg during Saturday's 23–13 loss to Kentucky at Williams-Brice Stadium, according to multiple reports.

Quarterback Jake Bentley connected with Samuel for a 68-yard touchdown, which marked his sixth touchdown of the year. Samuel came into Saturday with two 97-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown. 

Despite the small sample size, Samuel was starting to enter the Heisman Trophy conversation. He has scored six touchdown in his last 12 games.

"He's going to be part of everything we do," Bentley said after the game. "Not sure what we'll do schematically, but it'll be next guy up in whatever we do."

South Carolina is 2–1 on the season and will play Louisiana Tech next weekend.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters