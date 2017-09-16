South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his leg during Saturday's 23–13 loss to Kentucky at Williams-Brice Stadium, according to multiple reports.

Quarterback Jake Bentley connected with Samuel for a 68-yard touchdown, which marked his sixth touchdown of the year. Samuel came into Saturday with two 97-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown.

Despite the small sample size, Samuel was starting to enter the Heisman Trophy conversation. He has scored six touchdown in his last 12 games.

"He's going to be part of everything we do," Bentley said after the game. "Not sure what we'll do schematically, but it'll be next guy up in whatever we do."

South Carolina is 2–1 on the season and will play Louisiana Tech next weekend.