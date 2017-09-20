Possibly in all the excitement of Florida's thrilling last-second victory over Tennessee on a Hail Mary last Saturday, the school sent out its 2018 schedule. The SEC also released Florida's schedule.

The only difference is that Florida thinks it will be playing different opponents in October 2018 than what the SEC thought.

The super sleuths at Alligator Army noticed that the Gators schedule was pretty jacked up.

Florida's incorrect release had the team playing Missouri at home on Oct. 6, playing LSU at the Swamp the following week and traveling to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt the first weekend in November.

The real schedule has LSU traveling to Gainesville on Oct. 6, with the trip to Vanderbilt the next week. Missouri will take on Florida on Nov. 3.

In case you are confused like Florida, here is the real 2018 Gators football schedule.

Then again, check it once more. This one could be wrong too.

Sept. 1: vs. Charleston Southern

Sept. 8: vs. Kentucky

Sept. 15: vs. Colorado State

Sept. 22: at Tennessee

Sept. 29: at Mississippi State

Oct. 6: vs. LSU

Oct. 13: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 20: Bye

Oct. 27: vs. Georgia (at Jacksonville)

Nov. 3: vs. Missouri

Nov. 10: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 17: vs. Idaho

Nov. 24: at Florida State