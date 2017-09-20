College Football

Florida Releases Wrong 2018 Football Schedule

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Possibly in all the excitement of Florida's thrilling last-second victory over Tennessee on a Hail Mary last Saturday, the school sent out its 2018 schedule. The SEC also released Florida's schedule.

The only difference is that Florida thinks it will be playing different opponents in October 2018 than what the SEC thought.

The super sleuths at Alligator Army noticed that the Gators schedule was pretty jacked up.

Florida's incorrect release had the team playing Missouri at home on Oct. 6, playing LSU at the Swamp the following week and traveling to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt the first weekend in November.

The real schedule has LSU traveling to Gainesville on Oct. 6, with the trip to Vanderbilt the next week. Missouri will take on Florida on Nov. 3.

In case you are confused like Florida, here is the real 2018 Gators football schedule.

Then again, check it once more. This one could be wrong too.

Sept. 1: vs. Charleston Southern
Sept. 8: vs. Kentucky
Sept. 15: vs. Colorado State
Sept. 22: at Tennessee
Sept. 29: at Mississippi State
Oct. 6: vs. LSU
Oct. 13: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 20: Bye
Oct. 27: vs. Georgia (at Jacksonville)
Nov. 3: vs. Missouri
Nov. 10: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 17: vs. Idaho
Nov. 24: at Florida State

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters