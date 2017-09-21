There are cool uniforms, and then there are these awesome Colorado State “State Pride” alternate uniforms.

Look!

Colorado State will wear these special State Pride uniforms Nov. 11 vs. Boise State. Love the helmet look pic.twitter.com/u7HeVW9IQm — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 21, 2017

The uniforms incorporate Colorado’s state flag and are an awesome departure from the Rams’ typical green threads. They’ll wear them Nov. 11 against Boise State, and apparently you can buy some of this gear if you live in the area.

So, uh, DM me for mailing info if you get any of it.