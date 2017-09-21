College Football

Colorado State’s Alternate Uniforms are Amazingly Fashionable

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Jeremy Woo
19 minutes ago

There are cool uniforms, and then there are these awesome Colorado State “State Pride” alternate uniforms.

Look!

The uniforms incorporate Colorado’s state flag and are an awesome departure from the Rams’ typical green threads. They’ll wear them Nov. 11 against Boise State, and apparently you can buy some of this gear if you live in the area.

So, uh, DM me for mailing info if you get any of it.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters