College Football

Ohio State Football is Valued at $1.5 Billion and its Backup QB has a Good Point About the NCAA

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Jeremy Woo
19 minutes ago

A recent Wall Street Journal report valued the Ohio State, Texas and Oklahoma football programs at $1.5 billion each.

And...the players don’t get paid a salary off that, at all.

Buckeyes backup QB Joe Burrow took to Twitter and made a solid point about this matter.

Of course, NCAA athletes aren’t allowed to profit off their likenesses or take impermissible benefits of literally any kind. They can’t take free things, nor do they get paid. Sure, Burrow is the backup, but in the greater scheme of things, he certainly has a point.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters