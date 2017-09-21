A recent Wall Street Journal report valued the Ohio State, Texas and Oklahoma football programs at $1.5 billion each.

And...the players don’t get paid a salary off that, at all.

Buckeyes backup QB Joe Burrow took to Twitter and made a solid point about this matter.

Our team is worth 1.5 BILLION dollars but it wouldn't be fair to other students if we get a free hamburger https://t.co/SKHPmhzeRq — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) September 22, 2017

Of course, NCAA athletes aren’t allowed to profit off their likenesses or take impermissible benefits of literally any kind. They can’t take free things, nor do they get paid. Sure, Burrow is the backup, but in the greater scheme of things, he certainly has a point.