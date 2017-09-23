College Football

Watch: Penn State Beats Iowa 21–19 On Final Play of Game

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Jeremy Woo
11 minutes ago

No. 4 Penn State edged Iowa on the final play of Saturday’s game after Trace McSorley hit Juwan Johnson for a seven-yard touchdown pass and the win.

McSorley found Johnson open over the middle for the junior receiver’s first career touchdown at Penn State.

Penn State had been paced all game by Saquon Barkley, who totaled 358 all-purpose yards and added a rushing touchdown. A late rushing score by Iowa’s Akrum Wadley appeared to put the game out of reach before the Nittany Lions’ late drive secured the victory.

Penn State moves to 4–0 and Iowa falls to 3–1.

