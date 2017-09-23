No. 4 Penn State edged Iowa on the final play of Saturday’s game after Trace McSorley hit Juwan Johnson for a seven-yard touchdown pass and the win.

McSorley found Johnson open over the middle for the junior receiver’s first career touchdown at Penn State.

Wow!



Down to its final play, No. 4 Penn State hauls in a last-second touchdown to avoid an upset at Iowa. pic.twitter.com/TC0WINRXnS — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2017

Penn State had been paced all game by Saquon Barkley, who totaled 358 all-purpose yards and added a rushing touchdown. A late rushing score by Iowa’s Akrum Wadley appeared to put the game out of reach before the Nittany Lions’ late drive secured the victory.

Penn State moves to 4–0 and Iowa falls to 3–1.