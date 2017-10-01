Oregon QB Justin Herbert is out with a broken collarbone on his non-throwing shoulder, a source told SI Sunday morning. Herbert is expected to be out 4-6 weeks.

The talented 6-6, 230-pound sophomore was injured in Saturday’s 45-24 victory over Cal. Herbert has blossomed into one of the top young quarterbacks in college football piloting the Ducks new Gulf Coast Offense. He is completing over 68 percent of his passes, has thrown for 1264 yards and has a 9-2 TD-INT ratio. He’s also rushed for 116 yards and three more touchdowns. Oregon, 4-1, leads the nation in scoring at 50 ppg and ranks No. 8 in the nation in total offense.

Senior Taylor Alie and touted freshman Braxton Burmeister both played in relief of Herbert against Cal and are expected to battle for the starting job this week at practice.