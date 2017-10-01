College Football

Watch: San Diego State Heisman Hopeful Rashaad Penny Poked in Eyes by NIU Linebacker

0:43 | College Football
Florida QB Luke Del Rio Out for Season with Shoulder Injury
Connor Grossman
35 minutes ago

Cameras caught a disturbing scene in the first quarter of San Diego State's game against Northern Illinois.

NIU linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis looked down at SDSU running back Rashaad Penny while sandwiched in a massive dog pile. He blatantly forced his right hand inside Penny's facemask and jabbed at his eyes. Penny hobbled off the field toward the Aztec's sideline as he tried reaching for his face.

San Diego State's running back entered the night with seven touchdowns and 716 yards in four games. Jones-Davis went after Penny minutes after the Heisman hopeful hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Christian Chapman. Penny was only sidelined temporarily before returning to action.

