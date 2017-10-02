College Football

Video: USC Player Topples Washington State Fan Who Stormed Field After Cougars' Upset

1:15 | College Football
Here's Why Butch Jones, Mike Riley Are Unlikely to Make it Through the Season
Charlotte Carroll
2 hours ago

After Washington State beat No. 5 USC over the weekend, Cougars fans stormed the field to celebrate. 

A video posted by David Smith on Facebook shows a USC player mowing down a WSU fan who had charged on the field. 

The fan was storming the field, and the USC player was running back to the locker room when the pair collided. The player appeared to stick his arms out as if making a block, though it's unclear whether the hit was intentional. 

No word yet on who the player or the fan is. 

 

