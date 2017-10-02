Here's Why Butch Jones, Mike Riley Are Unlikely to Make it Through the Season

After Washington State beat No. 5 USC over the weekend, Cougars fans stormed the field to celebrate.

A video posted by David Smith on Facebook shows a USC player mowing down a WSU fan who had charged on the field.

The fan was storming the field, and the USC player was running back to the locker room when the pair collided. The player appeared to stick his arms out as if making a block, though it's unclear whether the hit was intentional.

Welp, video emerges of a USC player delivering huge hit on #Wazzu fan rushing field at Martin (David Smith/Facebook) #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/dspWmbrcyk — COUGFANcom (@COUGFANcom) October 2, 2017

No word yet on who the player or the fan is.