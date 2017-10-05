Jim Harbaugh Goes From Khakis to Crocs With Socks

James Harbaugh Jr., exposes his father's horrible footwear habit.

Jimmy Traina
October 05, 2017

Even Jim Harbaugh's own son has had enough of the khakis.

In a funny interview with the Two Outs podcast this week, James Harbaugh Jr., was asked about his father's famous choice of pantwear and his high-strung personality.

"They're hideous! Oh God! Here's what happens in the morning when I wake up: just like anybody, I wake up, stare at the ceiling for a minute, and then I look at my phone. I do the thing where you go through text messages and Snapchats -- whatever you want. And then I save Facebook for last, because I know every single day, when I scroll just a couple scrolls down, I'm going to see something stupid and ridiculous about my dad doing something crazy. I'm also scared to see what it's going to be. ...

Amazingly, according to James, his father's fashion choices are even worse when the Michigan head coach is away from the field.

"I wish you guys could see," Harbaugh Jr., said. "You see him on the field and doing interviews. But he comes home, and it's full-on. He's still wearing them, sometimes. And then if he ever varies from it, it will be equally as bad. He'll have on a full-on sweatsuit, and then his Crocs with socks. There's no better alternative. You almost want him to go back to the khakis."

Crocs are bad enough. But Crocs with socks? No, Jim. Just. No. 

We offer our sympathies to James Jr., for this terrible matter.

