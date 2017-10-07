ESPN's College GameDay has descended upon Fort Worth, Texas for a top 25 contest between No. 8 TCU and No. 25 West Virginia.

This is just the second time that GameDay has visited TCU. The last time was in 2009, when TCU defeated Utah 55–28.

TCU has played in five GameDay contests and is 5–0.

Check out some of the best signs from GameDay:

The reviews are in: Chipotle queso is officially bad pic.twitter.com/ISabgiryUW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2017

The results are in pic.twitter.com/piI2RvTkUf — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 7, 2017

So do you like cheese? pic.twitter.com/tCN7POvK6t — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 7, 2017

City folks just don’t get it pic.twitter.com/4o7QXzq91s — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 7, 2017

The game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET