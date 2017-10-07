Florida fans honored Gainesville, Fla., native Tom Petty in between the third and fourth quarters on Saturday by singing "I Won't Back Down," one of the late artist's biggest hits.

Petty died at age 66 this week after going into cardiac arrest. The exact cause of death is still being determined.

The Gators announced earlier this week that they would honor the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at this weekend's game.

"Let's celebrate together what he meant to the world of music and what he meant to this community,'' Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said.

After fans sung "We Are The Boys"—the song traditionally sung at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in between the third and fourth quarters—they belted out some Tom Petty.

Here's another angle.

I don't think too many Florida fans would complain if this became a tradition.