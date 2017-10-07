Michigan quarterback John O'Korn did not have a good game on Saturday. With torrential rain pouring down on Michigan Stadium, O'Korn threw three interceptions as Michigan lost to in-state rival Michigan State.

But forget about the turnovers for a second. The only John O'Korn highlight you need to watch right now is him flopping (allegedly, I suppose) on the Michigan State sideline. He'd probably claim he was pushed—admittedly the field was extraordinarily slick—but this looks like a clear dive to me. At the very least, I'm calling embellishment. And it's an all-timer.

Behold.

The O'Korn flop deserves an Oscar pic.twitter.com/fdj0Kfhany — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) October 8, 2017

John O'Korn is never allowed to complain about flopping in soccer.