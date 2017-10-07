Michigan QB John O'Korn's Apparent Flop on Michigan State's Sideline Was an All-Timer

Michigan quarterback John O'Korn did not have a good game on Saturday. And then there was The Flop. 

Stanley Kay
October 07, 2017

Michigan quarterback John O'Korn did not have a good game on Saturday. With torrential rain pouring down on Michigan Stadium, O'Korn threw three interceptions as Michigan lost to in-state rival Michigan State. 

But forget about the turnovers for a second. The only John O'Korn highlight you need to watch right now is him flopping (allegedly, I suppose) on the Michigan State sideline. He'd probably claim he was pushed—admittedly the field was extraordinarily slick—but this looks like a clear dive to me. At the very least, I'm calling embellishment. And it's an all-timer. 

Behold. 

John O'Korn is never allowed to complain about flopping in soccer. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters