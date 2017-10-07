Wisconsin Football travels to Lincoln on Saturday to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten West matchup.

No. 9–ranked Wisconsin enters Saturday after winning their first four games behind a stifling defense. Last week Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 33-24, using a strong second half and two Jonathan Taylor touchdowns to overcome a sluggish start that saw them down 10-7 at halftime. The 14 points allowed in the fourth quarter were the first points the Wisconsin defense has allowed in the second half all season. Overall, the Badgers have allowed just 13.5 points per game and have been especially effective against the run, allowing 74.3 rushing yards per game in a run-heavy conference.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has reeled off two straight wins against Rutgers and Illinois after an embarrassing home loss to Northern Illinois in Week 3. The Cornhuskers' offense has had a strong start to the season, averaging 30 points per game, but the defense has allowed almost 25 points per game and will need to be better at home on Saturday.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: Available via Big Ten Network online streaming.