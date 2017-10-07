How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on Oct. 7.

Nihal Kolur
October 07, 2017

Wisconsin Football travels to Lincoln on Saturday to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten West matchup.

No. 9–ranked Wisconsin enters Saturday after winning their first four games behind a stifling defense. Last week Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 33-24, using a strong second half and two Jonathan Taylor touchdowns to overcome a sluggish start that saw them down 10-7 at halftime. The 14 points allowed in the fourth quarter were the first points the Wisconsin defense has allowed in the second half all season. Overall, the Badgers have allowed just 13.5 points per game and have been especially effective against the run, allowing 74.3 rushing yards per game in a run-heavy conference.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has reeled off two straight wins against Rutgers and Illinois after an embarrassing home loss to Northern Illinois in Week 3. The Cornhuskers' offense has had a strong start to the season, averaging 30 points per game, but the defense has allowed almost 25 points per game and will need to be better at home on Saturday.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters