Best College GameDay Signs From Week 7: James Madison vs. Villanova

The best College GameDay signs from James Madison University. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 14, 2017

There are no games between ranked teams in Week 7 of the college football season, so ESPN's College GameDay headed to the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. 

The James Madison Dukes are the reigning FCS national champion and are currently 5-0 and the top-ranked team in FBS. This week, they host FCS No. 14 Villanova, a matchup good enough to draw the GameDay crew. 

Here are some of the best signs from James Madison. 

Villanova, Pa. is just west of Philadelphia.

Too soon. Way too soon. 

Ah, the classic transitive property. Never fails. 

Whos mans?

An underrated aspect of the James Madison-Villanova matchup is that it's a classic dog vs. cat battle. 

We've seen this before, and it's still not funny. 

So...does this mean you're good at football?

College Football

