This is the way the game ends.

Not with a bang, or a game-tying field goal attempt that prolongs play long enough for someone to win later in overtime, but with Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore trying with bravado to not get sacked before throwing an ill-advised shovel pass that gave SMU the ball back.

The sad thing is...he could have just taken the sack.

Here's the final play of the UC game. If Hayden Moore takes the sack, the Bearcats can attempt a game-tying field goal. pic.twitter.com/Io9UgbUljI — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 21, 2017

That is how you lose a football game.