Texas' defense did something that no other team has been able to—they shut down No. 10 Oklahoma State, holding the Cowboys to just 10 points in regulation. But it wasn't enough to secure a victory, as Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a bizarre interception to end Texas' drive in overtime, a play that sealed a 13-10 win that keeps Oklahoma State's Playoff hopes alive.

Oklahoma State entered the game as the nation's second-highest scoring offense, putting up an average of 48.8 points through six games, but Texas' defense looked up to the task fromt he first snap. The Longhorns' defensive unit has been solid all season, providing a welcome surprise in head coach Tom Herman's and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's first season.

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime before Texas took a 10-7 lead with 22-yard field goal with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Oklahoma State looked poised to take the lead with a 74-yard drive but settled for a 19-yard field goal that tied the game instead of going for it on fourth-and-goal on Texas' two-yard line. Oklahoma State moved the ball with regularity—the Cowboys put up 428 yards of offense and did not turn the ball over—but could not finish its drives with touchdowns.

After two Texas punts with an Oklahoma State punt in between, Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph found a wide-open Marcell Ateman for a 66-yard completion that set up the Cowboys at Texas' 20-yard line. Facing another fourth-and-two, this time on the Texas 12-yard line, Mike Gundy again elected for a field-goal try. Matt Ammendola missed wide right, leaving the score locked at 10-10 with 4:15 remaining.

Both teams played conservatively after the miss, settling for runs or low-risk passes as both sides appeared content to play for overtime. Despite possessing one of the nation's most explosive offense, Oklahoma State ran three consecutive running plays with a minute remaining before punting.

Oklahoma State had the ball first in overtime and again kicked a field goal on fourth-and-two after Rudolph's third-down pass to Ateman fell incomplete. Ammendola connected from 34 yards, giving Texas the ball and an opportunity to pull off the upset with a touchdown.

The Longhorns moved the ball to Oklahoma State's 6-yard line and faced a third-and-four. Ehlinger rolled to his left and lofted a throw into the endzone, but there was no Texas receiver anywhere near the ball. Ramon Richards made the easy interception to seal the win for Oklahoma State.

Next up for the Cowboys is a trip to West Virginia, while Texas travels to Baylor next weekend.