Watch: South Alabama Kicker Hits Amazing Field Goal

This South Alabama 46-yarder hit just about every part of the goal posts. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 26, 2017

While a field goal is only worth three points, this one from South Alabama's matchup against Georgia State deserved 10 in style. 

Jaguars kicker Gavin Patterson not only nailed the 46-yarder in the third quarter, but hit about every part of the goal post in the process to the surprise of announcers and those at the game. 

It bounced off the goal post three times, yes three times before it was good. 

The kick made the score 14–6 Georgia State. 

College Football
The Inescapable Inevitability of Nick Saban's Alabama

The Jaguars eventually lost 21–13, but that kick was definitely something. It's probably not a good idea to get in the habit of hitting field goals like this, but hey, good is good, no matter how strange it looks. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters