UCLA star QB Josh Rosen, who left the Bruins 44-23 loss to Washington with a hand injury, is “OK” but the staff will monitor it this week, a source told SI Sunday.

The strong-armed 6'4", 225-pound junior, considered by many NFL draft observers as a likely Top 10 pick, has thrown for 2,713 yards this season and has a 20-8 TD-INT ratio. The Bruins, 4-4, are third in the Pac-12 in offense and second in passing offense.

UCLA plays at Utah on Friday night this week.