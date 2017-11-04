Weather delays have turned the Penn State–Michigan State game into an all-day event.

The earliest the game will resume is now 5:30 p.m. EST after the matchup went into a weather delay just after 1 p.m. EST.

Officials originally said the game could resume at 4 p.m. EST.

An empty Spartan Stadium gets word of the estimated restart time pic.twitter.com/t0DFV9dhPA — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 4, 2017

The Nittany Lions lead 14-7 with just under eight minutes left in the second quarter.

Fans were told to leave the stadium when the weather rolled in.

Note that the FOX crew covering this game is the same one that was in Manhattan for the Kansas State–TCU matchup that endured a three-hour weather delay on Oct. 14.