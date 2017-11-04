UAB is back and bowl eligible.

The Blazers beat Rice 52-21 to earn their sixth win of the season in the program's first season after a two-year hiatus.

Shortly after UAB became bowl eligible in 2014—the first time the program became bowl eligible since 2004—university president Ray Watts announced that the football program, along with the bowling and rifle programs, would be shut down at the end of the school year due to funding issues. The decision surprised everyone and sparked a campaign to bring the football tem back. In June of 2015, Watts reversed the decision and the program began fundraising for a return to play in 2017.

UAB is now 6-3 and has a 4-2 record in Conference USA play. The Blazers play at UTSA next Saturday.