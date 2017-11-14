Heidelberg, which sounds like the last name of a childhood friend but is actually a Division III football school, breezed by Capital 63-20 on Saturday. At some point in the third quarter—the scoreboard didn't feature the time left in a quarter, which is as Division III as it gets—Heidelberg was up 42-20 and driving deep into Capital territory. On a first down at Capital's 14-yard-line, Heidelberg offensive coordinator Jason Lewis dialed up a hook-and-ladder to his left tackle Brock Riggs, who moves pretty darn well for a left tackle.

Like, this guy did a straight up front-flip into the end zone. I'm no expert when it comes to talent evaluation, but maybe they should give this guy a look at tight end.

It gets even better. Heidelberg's athletic teams are nicknamed...wait for it...the Student Princes! So now this left tackle is a touchdown scorer and a Student Prince. That sounds like the best day ever.