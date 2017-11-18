How to Watch USC vs. UCLA: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch USC vs. UCLA on Nov. 18.

By Nihal Kolur
November 18, 2017

UCLA faces USC on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a Pac-12 matchup.

No. 11 USC (9-2, 7-1 Conf) enters Saturday after a 38-24 victory over Colorado last week. The Trojans have averaged 495.1 yards and scored 35.5 points per game this season, using strong quarterback play from NFL prospect Sam Darnold.

UCLA (5-5, 3-4 Conf) defeated Arizona State 44-37 last week but has dropped three of their last five games. Quarterback Josh Rosen has thrown for 3,094 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season, leading UCLA to 35.2 points per game. However, the Bruins defense has allowed 38.6 points and 499.0 yards per game.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

