Arkansas Fires Bret Bielema After Five Seasons

Arkansas fired Bret Bielema after he failed to produce in five seasons at the helm. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 24, 2017

Arkansas fired head coach Bret Bielema on Friday shortly after the Razorbacks' 48-45 loss to Missouri, which ensured Arkansas a 4-8 record for the season. 

Bielema was hired by Arkansas after spending seven years at Wisconsin, which he guided to three straight Rose Bowl appearances from 2010-12. After going 3-9 in his first season in Fayetteville, Bielema guided the Razorbacks to three consecutive winning seasons but never managed to win more than eight games in a season. 

The pressure was on Bielema to produce this season if he were to keep his job, but Arkansas managed just one SEC win. The decision to fire Bielema was likely made before Friday's loss to Missouri and the program wasted little time in making the move official. 

In total, Bielema went 29-34 in five seasons at Arkansas, including an 11-29 mark in SEC play. 

His firing creates yet another high-profile head coaching vacancy. The Arkansas job joins UCLA and Florida as high-profile programs searching for a new head coach. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters