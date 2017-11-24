Arkansas fired head coach Bret Bielema on Friday shortly after the Razorbacks' 48-45 loss to Missouri, which ensured Arkansas a 4-8 record for the season.

BREAKING: Bret Bielema officially released as the head coach of the Arkansas football program. pic.twitter.com/dilVEISpKe — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 24, 2017

Bielema was hired by Arkansas after spending seven years at Wisconsin, which he guided to three straight Rose Bowl appearances from 2010-12. After going 3-9 in his first season in Fayetteville, Bielema guided the Razorbacks to three consecutive winning seasons but never managed to win more than eight games in a season.

The pressure was on Bielema to produce this season if he were to keep his job, but Arkansas managed just one SEC win. The decision to fire Bielema was likely made before Friday's loss to Missouri and the program wasted little time in making the move official.

In total, Bielema went 29-34 in five seasons at Arkansas, including an 11-29 mark in SEC play.

His firing creates yet another high-profile head coaching vacancy. The Arkansas job joins UCLA and Florida as high-profile programs searching for a new head coach.