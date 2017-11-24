TCU Signs Gary Patterson to Extension Through 2024

TCU has signed coach Gary Patterson to an extension that will keep him with the Horned Frogs through the 2024 season. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 24, 2017

TCU has signed coach Gary Patterson to a contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2024 season, the university announced shortly after the Horned Frogs' 45-22 victory over Baylor on Friday.

Patterson took over as the head coach at TCU in 2000 after he was an assistant with the program for three years. Patterson has a 159-56 record at TCU and has coached the program in four different conferences: the Western Athletic Conference (2000), Conference USA (2001-2004), Mountain West Conference (2005-11) and the Big 12 (2012-present). 

Patterson has led TCU to nine wins in 14 bowl game appearances, including a Rose Bowl win that capped a a 13-0 season in 2010. 

This season, TCU is 10-2 and will face Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game. 

Patterson is the second-longest tenured coach in the FBS; only Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, who took over in 1999, has been at his current job longer.

