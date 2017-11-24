TCU Signs Gary Patterson to Extension Through 2024

TCU has signed coach Gary Patterson to a contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2024 season, the university announced shortly after the Horned Frogs' 45-22 victory over Baylor on Friday.

Patterson took over as the head coach at TCU in 2000 after he was an assistant with the program for three years. Patterson has a 159-56 record at TCU and has coached the program in four different conferences: the Western Athletic Conference (2000), Conference USA (2001-2004), Mountain West Conference (2005-11) and the Big 12 (2012-present).

Patterson has led TCU to nine wins in 14 bowl game appearances, including a Rose Bowl win that capped a a 13-0 season in 2010.

This season, TCU is 10-2 and will face Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.

Patterson is the second-longest tenured coach in the FBS; only Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, who took over in 1999, has been at his current job longer.