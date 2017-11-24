Miami has been flaunting its wondrous turnover chain all season—it's become a symbol of this swaggy team, which has done its part to bring the U back to glory. It's really no surprise that the chain has annoyed some teams; the last thing a team wants to see after turning the ball over is a Miami player bouncing around the sideline with a giant gold "U" chain around his neck.

Before his team's showdown with Miami, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko told his team that he's tired of hearing about how good the Miami defense is. He capped off his pump-up speech with "They can have the chain, we're getting the f---ing rings."

Interesting pep talk for Notre Dame players on the field before Miami game. ***Very very NSFW language*** pic.twitter.com/LIgc00xvAq — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 11, 2017

Miami forced four turnovers in that game en route to a 41-8 blowout victory. That's the thing about this Miami team—they've backed up the trash talk all year by shutting teams down, forcing turnovers and winning games. If you don't want them to wear the chain, don't turn the ball over.

Today, Pittsburgh finally did something about it. The Panthers scored a massive 24-14 victory over Miami that makes the U's path the playoff a bit more difficult. Perhaps more importantly in the chain world, Pitt won the turnover battle—the Panthers recovered two fumbles, including a game-clinching one in the fourth quarter.

Avonte Maddox, who forced the final fumble which ended Miami's perfect season, was seen wearing...wait for it...a chain in the locker room after the game.

Avonte Maddox, who forced the final Miami fumble, is really wearing this chain pic.twitter.com/go7UefBIDg — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 24, 2017

@2live_am ✋🏽🔥🔥🔥😎 A post shared by James Conner (@conner24_) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

If you're Miami, you had to expect this.