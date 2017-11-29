Mississippi State defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will become Florida’s new DC, a source told SI.

The 51-year-old will follow his old boss from MSU, Dan Mullen, who has taken over the Gators program. This will be Grantham’s third stop in the SEC. Before his time in Starkville, he spent four seasons running the Georgia defense.

Grantham’s MSU defense ranked No. 10 in the nation this season. In 2016, he was at Louisville and produced the No. 14 defense in the country.