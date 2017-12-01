Here's the complete college football conference championships TV schedule.
With College Football Playoff contention on the line, championship weekend has never been better.
See the complete college football conference championships TV schedule below.
Pac 12 Championship Game: USC vs. Stanford
Time: Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. EST
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
AAC Championship Game: UFC vs. Memphis
Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, Noon EST
TV channel: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma vs. TCU
Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 12:30 p.m. EST
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Auburn
Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. EST
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
ACC Championship Game: Clemson vs. Miami
Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. EST
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN
Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. EST
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or watch on Fox Sports Go.