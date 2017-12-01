With College Football Playoff contention on the line, championship weekend has never been better.

See the complete college football conference championships TV schedule below.

Pac 12 Championship Game: USC vs. Stanford

Time: Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

AAC Championship Game: UFC vs. Memphis

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, Noon EST

TV channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma vs. TCU

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 12:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Auburn

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

ACC Championship Game: Clemson vs. Miami

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or watch on Fox Sports Go.