College Football Conference Championships TV Schedule

Here's the complete college football conference championships TV schedule.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 01, 2017

With College Football Playoff contention on the line, championship weekend has never been better.  

See the complete college football conference championships TV schedule below.

Pac 12 Championship Game: USC vs. Stanford 

Time: Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

AAC Championship Game: UFC vs. Memphis 

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, Noon EST

TV channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma vs. TCU

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 12:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Auburn

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

ACC Championship Game: Clemson vs. Miami

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin 

Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or watch on Fox Sports Go.

