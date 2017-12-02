After his team's 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said he wants to return to Auburn amidst rumors linking him to the vacant Arkansas position.

"I want to be the head coach at Auburn," Malzahn said after he was asked about his plans for next season, per USAToday.com's George Schroeder. He was then asked if that means he will be back, to which he responded, "I want to be."

Malzahn played wide receiver for Arkansas for two seasons before he transferred to Henderson State and served as the wide receivers coach/offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks during the 2006 season.

Arkansas fired coach Bret Bielema after five seasons shortly after the team's season-ending 48-45 loss to Missouri. Bielema went 29-34 over his five seasons, including a 4-8 mark in 2017.

Malzahn is 45-21 in four seasons at Auburn.