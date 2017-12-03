Alabama was given the final spot in this year's College Football Playoff over Ohio State.

Ohio State finished the season with 11–2 with a win over Wisconsin in the BIG 10 Conference Championship but their chances were likely hurt by a loss to Iowa (7–5) in November.

Alabama wrapped up the season with an 11–1 record and did not play in the SEC Championship. It marks the first time in which the SEC or any conference put two teams in the playoff.

Alabama has played Clemson in the past two national championships and will face each other in the Sugar Bowl. Oklahoma will play Georgia in the Rose Bowl. Both games will be held on New Year's Day. The two winners will play a week later in Atlanta for the fourth College Football Playoff National Championship.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the decision to put in Alabama over Ohio State:

Jesse Palmer: “Alabama’s resume not even close to Ohio State.”



What in the blue hell are you talking about???? — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) December 3, 2017

Dang...Bama got in over us. — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 3, 2017

"Well that sucks." -Dabo Swinney



Probably. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 3, 2017

Horrible for CFB. 2 teams from same conf. Committee please eliminate Conf. Championships from the criteria, clearly means nothing. Oh and playing cupcakes in November? — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 3, 2017

Everyone OK with that? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2017

All the rat poison. pic.twitter.com/17qj4f1GFb — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) December 3, 2017

When a team spends 13 of 14 weeks at No. 1 in the AP Poll, and earns 80.3 percent of 1st-place votes in 14 weeks of AP voting, and loses only 1 game (to 6th-ranked rival on road) ... no need to apologize for being 4th team in CFB playoff — Bernie Miklasz (@miklasz) December 3, 2017

More to come...