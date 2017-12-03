Alabama Clinches Final College Football Playoff Spot Over Ohio State, Twitter Explodes

Alabama was chosen over Ohio State for the final spot in the College Football Playoff.

By Chris Chavez
December 03, 2017

Alabama was given the final spot in this year's College Football Playoff over Ohio State.

Ohio State finished the season with 11–2 with a win over Wisconsin in the BIG 10 Conference Championship but their chances were likely hurt by a loss to Iowa (7–5) in November.

Alabama wrapped up the season with an 11–1 record and did not play in the SEC Championship. It marks the first time in which the SEC or any conference put two teams in the playoff.

Alabama has played Clemson in the past two national championships and will face each other in the Sugar Bowl. Oklahoma will play Georgia in the Rose Bowl. Both games will be held on New Year's Day. The two winners will play a week later in Atlanta for the fourth College Football Playoff National Championship.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the decision to put in Alabama over Ohio State:

More to come...

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters