Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama are the final four teams in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State's victory over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game forced the committee to choose between the two-loss Buckeyes and one-loss Alabama, which lost to Auburn in the final week of the season to miss the SEC Championship Game.

In the end, the Committee went with Alabama, who did not win their division or conference. It is the first time in the four-year playoff era that two teams from the same conference made the playoff.

The ACC (Clemson-Miami) and SEC (Auburn-Georgia) essentially served as play-in games for the playoff, and the Tigers and Bulldogs took care of business to book their place in the final four title games. Georgia beat Auburn 28-7, while Clemson beat Miami 38–3.

The two playoff games are played on New Years Day. No. 2 Oklahoma will face No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl. Top–ranked Clemson will face Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in a rematch of the last two national championship games.

Ohio State is No. 5 and Wisconsin came in at No. 6.

The semifinal games will both take place on New Year's Day, with one at the Rose Bowl and the other at the Mercedes-Benz in New Orleans.

The winners of the semifinal games will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here is the rest of the CFP Top 25:

7. Auburn

8. USC

9. Penn State

10. Miami

11. Washington

12. UCF

13. Stanford

14. Notre Dame

15. TCU

16. Michigan State

17. LSU

18. Washington State

19. Oklahoma State

20. Memphis

21. Northwestern

22. Virginia Tech

23. Mississippi State

24. NC State

25. Boise State