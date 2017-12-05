Rice Hiring Mike Bloomgren as Next Head Coach

Stanford offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren will become the next head coach at Rice, a source told SI.

The 40-year-old Florida native has been at Stanford since 2011 and been an integral part of the Cardinal’s physical style as the team’s offensive line coach. Prior to his time in Palo Alto, he was on the New York Jets staff. Rice AD Joe Karlgaard has Stanford roots and has been intrigued with Bloomgren for quite some time.

Bloomgren replaces David Bailiff, who was let go earlier this month after a decade coaching the Owls.