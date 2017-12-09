Source: Texas To Hire TCU’s Chris Del Conte As Athletic Director

A source told SI that TCU’s Chris Del Conte will be hired as the University of Texas's athletic director.

By Bruce Feldman
December 09, 2017

Texas has reeled in one of the best ADs in college sports. A source told SI that TCU’s Chris Del Conte will be hired by UT.

The affable Del Conte will replace Longhorn athletic director Mike Perrin, who took over on an interim basis in 2015 after Steve Patterson was canned by university president Greg Fenves.

In a wide-ranging survey of ADs and national media by SI this year, Del Conte received the second-most points amongst his peers, trailing only OU’s Joe Castiglione.  Among Del Conte’s biggest accomplishments at TCU were getting the Horned Frogs into the Big 12 Conference and over $300 million in construction projects that were all donor funded.

• Bowl Entertainment Rankings: From Can't-Miss Matchups to Uninspiring Undercards

On Del Conte’s watch, five TCU head coaches (Gary Patterson, football; Jim Schlossnagle, baseball; Karen Monez, rifle; David Roditi, men's tennis; Haley Schoolfield, equestrian) have been named National Coach of the Year in their respective sports. Jamie Dixon, hired in March 2016 as head men's basketball coach, received National Coach of the Year accolades at Pittsburgh.

Del Conte was the recipient of a 2015 NACDA Under Armour AD of the Year Award and the 2010 Bobby Dodd Division I-A Athletic Director's Award. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters