Texas has reeled in one of the best ADs in college sports. A source told SI that TCU’s Chris Del Conte will be hired by UT.

The affable Del Conte will replace Longhorn athletic director Mike Perrin, who took over on an interim basis in 2015 after Steve Patterson was canned by university president Greg Fenves.

In a wide-ranging survey of ADs and national media by SI this year, Del Conte received the second-most points amongst his peers, trailing only OU’s Joe Castiglione. Among Del Conte’s biggest accomplishments at TCU were getting the Horned Frogs into the Big 12 Conference and over $300 million in construction projects that were all donor funded.

On Del Conte’s watch, five TCU head coaches (Gary Patterson, football; Jim Schlossnagle, baseball; Karen Monez, rifle; David Roditi, men's tennis; Haley Schoolfield, equestrian) have been named National Coach of the Year in their respective sports. Jamie Dixon, hired in March 2016 as head men's basketball coach, received National Coach of the Year accolades at Pittsburgh.

Del Conte was the recipient of a 2015 NACDA Under Armour AD of the Year Award and the 2010 Bobby Dodd Division I-A Athletic Director's Award.