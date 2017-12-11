SMU has zeroed in on former Cal and Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Dykes as the Mustangs continue their search for a new head coach, a source has told SI. A deal with Dykes is expected to be wrapped up as early as Monday, the source said.

The 48-year-old Texan spent the 2017 season at TCU on Gary Patterson’s staff as an offensive analyst. Dykes is 41–45 in seven seasons as a head coach.

The son of Texas Tech’s legendary coach Spike Dykes would replace Chad Morris who left SMU last week to become the new head coach at Arkansas.