SMU Targeting Former Cal Coach Sonny Dykes As Next Head Coach

Dykes spent 2017 on Gary Patterson's staff at TCU; now he looks like he'll stay in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

By Bruce Feldman
December 11, 2017

SMU has zeroed in on former Cal and Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Dykes as the Mustangs continue their search for a new head coach, a source has told SI. A deal with Dykes is expected to be wrapped up as early as Monday, the source said.

The 48-year-old Texan spent the 2017 season at TCU on Gary Patterson’s staff as an offensive analyst. Dykes is 41–45 in seven seasons as a head coach.

The son of Texas Tech’s legendary coach Spike Dykes would replace Chad Morris who left SMU last week to become the new head coach at Arkansas.

College Football

