Mario Cristobal landed one of his first big recruits as Oregon head coach a week before the early signing period, retaining Marcus Arroyo, whom he split offensive coordinator duties with under Willie Taggart. A source told SI the 37-year-old Arroyo is getting a three-year deal to stay in Eugene as Cristobal’s offensive coordinator.

Arroyo, a former San Jose State quarterback who spent the 2017 season as the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will be the play-caller under Cristobal, who was promoted to head coach after Taggart left the Ducks last week to become the new head man at Florida State. Arroyo will get to continue to develop quarterback Justin Herbert, who emerged as one of the top young QBs in college football as a sophomore. Herbert went from averaging 7.6 yards per attempt as a freshman to 10.3 in his first season with Arroyo, and his QB rating jumped from 148.8 to 174.6. Arroyo is also regarded as a top recruiter.