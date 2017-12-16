Watch: Boise State Has Some Serious Dance Moves at the Las Vegas Bowl

OK Boise State, now let's get in formation. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 16, 2017

This lineup from the Broncos against Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl has to go down as one of the most original, fun and downright silly to watch. 

They take their spot but then twirl in synchronization, even adding some nice hand movement and taking shift to a whole new level. 

Even broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit was perplexed and just ran with the punches. 

Boise State got a touchdown off this play to take a 7–0 lead. The Broncos now lead 24–14 with remaining. 

One can only imagine how many times they had to practice that one to get it perfect. 

Follow the game here

