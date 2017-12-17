Sources: Oregon Defensive Coordinator Jim Leavitt to Stay With Ducks on New Deal

Oregon football got good news on Sunday, a day after losing in the Las Vegas Bowl.

By Bruce Feldman
December 17, 2017

Oregon had a rough Saturday, losing to Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, but the Ducks got some great news Sunday. Multiple sources tell SI that defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, who was a hot commodity this month, has agreed to a new deal to remain at Oregon. The deal was signed Sunday night and he will be paid an average of $1.7 million a year through the 2021 season.

The 61-year-old Leavitt took an Oregon defense that ranked No. 115 in yards per play allowed before he arrived in Eugene and improved it up to No. 32. At Colorado, his defense ranked No. 16 when he left, up 104 spots from the year before he showed up in Boulder.

Keeping Leavitt is a key move for new head coach Mario Cristobal.

