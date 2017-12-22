Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will enter the 2018 NFL draft and forgo his final year, with the school's football Twitter account posting a good luck message Friday.

The announcement came after the Cowboys' 37–14 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Central Michigan on Friday. Allen went 11–for–19 with 154 yards and three touchdowns​.

Thank you @J_Prodigy_5 for an incredible career at Wyoming and best of luck in the @NFL! You will always be a Cowboy! #RideForTheBrand #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/tKdKbKr8i6 — Wyoming Cowboy FB (@wyo_football) December 23, 2017

He finished the season going 152–for–270 with 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Allen generated a lot of hype as a sophomore throwing for 3,203 yards with 28 touchdowns.

He missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

He is likely to be one of the top quarterbacks selected, with Broncos general manager John Elway in attendance at Friday's game.