Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will enter the 2018 NFL draft and forgo his final year, with the school's football Twitter account posting a good luck message Friday.
The announcement came after the Cowboys' 37–14 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Central Michigan on Friday. Allen went 11–for–19 with 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Thank you @J_Prodigy_5 for an incredible career at Wyoming and best of luck in the @NFL! You will always be a Cowboy! #RideForTheBrand #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/tKdKbKr8i6— Wyoming Cowboy FB (@wyo_football) December 23, 2017
He finished the season going 152–for–270 with 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Allen generated a lot of hype as a sophomore throwing for 3,203 yards with 28 touchdowns.
He missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.
He is likely to be one of the top quarterbacks selected, with Broncos general manager John Elway in attendance at Friday's game.