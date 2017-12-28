Washington State will take on Michigan State on Thursday Dec. 28 in the Holiday Bowl.

The Cougars are 9–3, falling to Washington 41–14 in the last game of their regular season in the Apple Cup. It was the Huskies' fifth-straight win in the rivalry. The Cougars got off to a 6–0 start before losing to Cal. A loss to Arizona was Washington State's only other defeat of the season.

The Spartans are also 9–3, beating Rutgers 40–7 in their last game of the season. Michigan State had losses against Notre Dame, Northwestern and Ohio State.

Find out how to watch below:

How to Watch

Time: Thursday, Dec. 28, 9 p.m. EST

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.