How to Watch the Holiday Bowl: Washington State vs. Michigan State Live Stream, TV, Time

Figure out how to watch Washington State vs. Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl on Thursday Dec. 28.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 28, 2017

Washington State will take on Michigan State on Thursday Dec. 28 in the Holiday Bowl.

The Cougars are 9–3, falling to Washington 41–14 in the last game of their regular season in the Apple Cup. It was the Huskies' fifth-straight win in the rivalry. The Cougars got off to a 6–0 start before losing to Cal. A loss to Arizona was Washington State's only other defeat of the season. 

The Spartans are also 9–3, beating Rutgers 40–7 in their last game of the season. Michigan State had losses against Notre Dame, Northwestern and Ohio State. 

Find out how to watch below:

How to Watch

Time: Thursday, Dec. 28, 9 p.m. EST

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters