How to Watch Ohio State vs. USC: Cotton Bowl LIve Stream, TV Channel, Time

Ohio State and USC will meet in the 2017 Cotton Bowl on Friday. 

By Stanley Kay
December 29, 2017

Ohio State and USC will meet in the 2017 Cotton Bowl on Friday. 

Ohio State enters this game after narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes beat the undefeated Wisconsin Badgers in the Big 10 title game, but the selection committee chose Alabama as the fourth team to make the playoff. 

USC won its first Pac 12 title since 2008 this season. The Trojans finished 11–2, beating Stanford 31–28 in the conference title game. 

See how to watch Friday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters