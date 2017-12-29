Ohio State and USC will meet in the 2017 Cotton Bowl on Friday.

Ohio State enters this game after narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes beat the undefeated Wisconsin Badgers in the Big 10 title game, but the selection committee chose Alabama as the fourth team to make the playoff.

USC won its first Pac 12 title since 2008 this season. The Trojans finished 11–2, beating Stanford 31–28 in the conference title game.

See how to watch Friday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN