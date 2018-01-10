Ohio Republican officials are looking at former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel as a possible candidate to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in this year's midterms, reports the Washington Examiner.

Tressel has been president of Youngstown State University since 2014.

Ohio treasurer and top candidate Josh Mandel withdrew from the race last week.

Tressel would be a top prospect along with Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance if he decided to run.

The Examiner said Rep. Dave Joyce said Tressel is welcome all over Ohio and is an "interesting" idea because he recruits young talent and has university management experience.

The article said Tressel hasn't expressed interest in the position, but Republicans are hoping he considers. He would have to submit his running by Feb. 7.

Tressel has supported Ohio Republicans in the past, appearing with 2016 presidential hopeful Ohio Gov. John Kasich and donating to a few campaigns.

Tressel's illustrious football career would give him a welcome boost. He led Ohio State to a national title in 2002 and two other national title appearances. He resigned in 2011, facing NCAA violations and sanctions.