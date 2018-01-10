We've all been there, whether it's the middle of a sporting event, concert or movie: The dreaded decision to go to the bathroom and risk missing a crucial moment or suffer in agony as you wait.

Well Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick really had to go during Monday's national championship so he went to the bathroom at what was the worst possible time — he missed the game's ending play that won the game for the Crimson Tide.

On second and 26, freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Devonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to give Nick Saban his sixth national championship. But Fitzpatrick​ missed it.

"I was going to the bathroom on the sideline (in a porta potty)," Fitzpatrick told ESPN Radio's "Golic and Wingo. "I could tell which side was the Alabama side. Alabama's side was the left of our team and Georgia was to the right of the team. The left side started cheering I knew it was us and we got the first down or we scored a touchdown. It was the right side, it was Georgia and I would have to go out on the field and go back on defense. That's how I knew what was going on."

Fitzpatrick won the Bednarik and Thorpe awards this season, and he has won two national titles with Alabama.

But he will probably think twice next time he has to make a bathroom run.