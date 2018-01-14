Kevin Sumlin is expected to become the new head coach at Arizona, a source told SI.

The 53-year-old Sumlin was let go at Texas A&M last season. He was 86-43 in a decade as a head coach at A&M and Houston.

In his debut season in 2012, he led the Aggies to their first Top 5 finish in over a half a century. Only Alabama, LSU and Georgia have won more games in that stretch in the SEC. The previous six seasons before he took over in College Station, A&M was 42-34.

Sumlin would replace Rich Rodriguez, who was fired last month.