Arizona to Hire Former Texas A&M Head Coach Kevin Sumlin

Kevin Sumlin is expected to become the new head coach at Arizona, a source told SI. 

By Bruce Feldman
January 14, 2018

Kevin Sumlin is expected to become the new head coach at Arizona, a source told SI. 

The 53-year-old Sumlin was let go at Texas A&M last season. He was 86-43 in a decade as a head coach at A&M and Houston.

In his debut season in 2012, he led the Aggies to their first Top 5 finish in over a half a century. Only Alabama, LSU and Georgia have won more games in that stretch in the SEC. The previous six seasons before he took over in College Station, A&M was 42-34.

Sumlin would replace Rich Rodriguez, who was fired last month.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters