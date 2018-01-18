LSU Hiring Kevin Faulk as Director of Player Development

The legendary Tigers RB is returning to Baton Rouge to join the LSU staff.

By Bruce Feldman
January 18, 2018

LSU great and former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk is expected to become the Tigers’ new director of player development, a source told SI. The 41-year old is the school’s all-time leading rusher and has been coaching in Louisiana at Carencro High, his alma mater.

LSU is still getting the details sorted out in regards to how Faulk’s hiring might impact a recent NCAA rule that governs the acquisition of high school staffers that qualify as Individuals Associated With a Prospect. The IAWP rule prohibits college staffs from hiring high school coaches connected with a prospect for a two-year period before and after the player’s enrollment at the college in question.

Faulk spent all 13 years of his NFL career with the Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls and is in the team’s Hall of Fame.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters