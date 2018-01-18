LSU great and former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk is expected to become the Tigers’ new director of player development, a source told SI. The 41-year old is the school’s all-time leading rusher and has been coaching in Louisiana at Carencro High, his alma mater.

LSU is still getting the details sorted out in regards to how Faulk’s hiring might impact a recent NCAA rule that governs the acquisition of high school staffers that qualify as Individuals Associated With a Prospect. The IAWP rule prohibits college staffs from hiring high school coaches connected with a prospect for a two-year period before and after the player’s enrollment at the college in question.

Faulk spent all 13 years of his NFL career with the Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls and is in the team’s Hall of Fame.