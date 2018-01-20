Kevin Sumlin has continued to build his staff at Arizona. Sumlin has hired Jeremy Springer as U of A's new special teams coordinator, a source told SI.

Springer, who worked on Sumlin’s staff at Texas A&M for three years under Special Teams Coordinator Jeff Banks, was set to join the Kansas staff prior to the former Aggies head coach taking over in Tucson. In 2016, the Aggies lead the nation in blocked kicks with eight.

Springer is a former linebacker at UTEP. He began his college career as a quarterback.